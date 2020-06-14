Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Hot Monday ahead

The weather for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas continues to look much the same from day-to-day. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s through much of the work week. We'll be watching dew points carefully because if they spike we could see heat index readings jump.

Posted: Jun 14, 2020 9:48 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Otherwise, it looks like we don't have a significant chance for rainfall coming into the picture until Thursday when we could see on-and-off again storms through the weekend.


Saint Joseph
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Fairfax
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
