KQ2 Forecast: Hot Sunday ahead

The warmer air has moved back into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas bringing the heat and humidity back to the area. Cloud cover will stick around through mid to late morning Sunday. This will help to keep temperatures a little cooler than what we would see otherwise. Sunday will still get into the low 90s with a Heat Index around 100.

A front will move through Sunday night increasing shower chances through Monday. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase into Tuesday.

The rest of the week remains unsettled with some weak activity bring on and off shower and thunderstorm chances through the end of the week.

