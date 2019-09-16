KQ2 Forecast: Hot and dry weather continues Tuesday

Monday saw temperatures climb into the 90s once again and that trend will continue for at least one more day before cooler air moves in by this weekend. Tonight, expect a mild and humid night but we will stay dry. Skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The heat and humidity sticks around through Wednesday with temperatures likely reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. It will not be until late Wednesday and through the rest of the week before rain chances are back in the forecast.

A series of disturbances will bring continued rain chances for the end of the week and some cooler temperatures. Thursday through Sunday all feature scattered chances of rain with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

