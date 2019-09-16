Monday saw temperatures climb into the 90s once again and that trend will continue for at least one more day before cooler air moves in by this weekend. Tonight, expect a mild and humid night but we will stay dry. Skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
The heat and humidity sticks around through Wednesday with temperatures likely reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s Tuesday and Wednesday. It will not be until late Wednesday and through the rest of the week before rain chances are back in the forecast.
A series of disturbances will bring continued rain chances for the end of the week and some cooler temperatures. Thursday through Sunday all feature scattered chances of rain with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Hot and dry weather continues Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Dry weather continues on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Beautiful weather continues
- KQ2 Forecast: Summer weather pattern continues for Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Drying out overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Extended period of hot and dry conditions begins
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Very unsettled weather continues
- KQ2 Forecast: Stormy weather pattern continues
- A Rainy Tuesday Then Hot & Dry