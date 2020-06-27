KQ2 Forecast: Hot and humid Sunday

Storms possible overnight Saturday and clearing into Sunday afternoon for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Hot and humid conditions will push in Sunday with a high in the low to mid 90s with high dew points leading to a heat index around 100 for much of the region.
By Wednesday highs will be in the mid 90s with head indicies approaching 105.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android