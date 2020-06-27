Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Hot and humid Sunday

Storms possible overnight Saturday and clearing into Sunday afternoon for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Hot and humid conditions will push in Sunday with a high in the low to mid 90s with high dew points leading to a heat index around 100 for much of the region.

Posted: Jun 27, 2020 9:50 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

By Wednesday highs will be in the mid 90s with head indicies approaching 105.

Saint Joseph
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Maryville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Savannah
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Fairfax
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
