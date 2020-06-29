Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Hot and humid Tuesday

Monday we had overcast skies for much of the northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. We will start to clear out late tonight into tomorrow morning leading to lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.

Posted: Jun 29, 2020 4:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Wednesday looks to be hot and very humid. Heat indicies will range from 100 - 105 degrees. Highs will continue in the low 90s throughout the week.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Overcast
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Fairfax
Overcast
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
