KQ2 Forecast: Hot and humid Tuesday

Monday we had overcast skies for much of the northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. We will start to clear out late tonight into tomorrow morning leading to lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.

Wednesday looks to be hot and very humid. Heat indicies will range from 100 - 105 degrees. Highs will continue in the low 90s throughout the week.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android