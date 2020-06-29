KQ2 Forecast: Hot and humid Tuesday

Monday we had overcast skies for much of the northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. We will start to clear out late tonight into tomorrow morning leading to lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
Wednesday looks to be hot and very humid. Heat indicies will range from 100 - 105 degrees. Highs will continue in the low 90s throughout the week.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android