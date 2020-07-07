KQ2 Forecast: Hot and humid Wednesday

Tuesday we had mostly sunny skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with hot and humid conditions. The heat and humidity will continue into Wednesday along with returning storm chances.

Wednesday looks to be mostly sunny during the day with hot, and very humid conditions. Heat indicies will range from 95 - 100 degrees. Late Wednesday night, thunderstorms will be possible. A few storms may be severe. Strong wind gusts will be the main threat from storms. We will begin to dry out Thursday morning with spotty rain showers to end the week.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android