KQ2 Forecast: Hot and humid conditions continue today

Warm temperatures are set to continue today with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Today the heat index with make it feel like the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. We will continue to see some cloud cover throughout the area and a breezy wind from the south today.

A few chances for showers will arrive later tonight into Wednesday morning and then another chance Wednesday evening, but overall they will be scattered in nature. Warm conditions will continue throughout the rest of the week.

