KQ2 Forecast: Hot and humid conditions continue today

Warm temperatures are set to continue today with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Today the heat index with make it feel like the mid to upper 90s this afternoon. We will continue to see some cloud cover throughout the area and a breezy wind from the south today.

Posted: Jun 30, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

A few chances for showers will arrive later tonight into Wednesday morning and then another chance Wednesday evening, but overall they will be scattered in nature. Warm conditions will continue throughout the rest of the week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 78°
Maryville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Monday we had overcast skies for much of the northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. We will start to clear out late tonight into tomorrow morning leading to lots of sunshine along with hot and humid conditions.
