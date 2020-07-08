Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Hot and humid conditions continue today

It is going to be another warm day with highs back in the low 90s. The heat index today will make it feel like the upper 90s to possible 100 in some places this afternoon.

Posted: Jul 8, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

It is going to be another warm day with highs back in the low 90s. The heat index today will make it feel like the upper 90s to possible 100 in some places this afternoon.

Calm conditions will continue today with a chance for some rain and thunderstorms late tonight into the early morning hours Thursday. Rain chances will continue through the end of the week into the weekend.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 78°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Fairfax
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Tuesday we had mostly sunny skies for much of the day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with hot and humid conditions. The heat and humidity will continue into Wednesday along with returning storm chances.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories