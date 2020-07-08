KQ2 Forecast: Hot and humid conditions continue today

It is going to be another warm day with highs back in the low 90s. The heat index today will make it feel like the upper 90s to possible 100 in some places this afternoon.
Calm conditions will continue today with a chance for some rain and thunderstorms late tonight into the early morning hours Thursday. Rain chances will continue through the end of the week into the weekend.
