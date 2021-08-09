KQ2 Forecast: Hot and humid this week

Heat and humidity are here to stay for most of the work week with a Heat Advisory in effect through 8 PM Thursday. Today and tomorrow temperatures will warm into the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be between 105-110 this afternoon.

Much of the same expected on Tuesday with highs back in the upper 90s. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening, however most of the daytime hours will be dry. The chance for a few storms will extend into early Wednesday morning before moving out the area. Temperatures look to cool slightly Friday into the weekend with highs back in the upper 80s.

