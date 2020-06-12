KQ2 Forecast: Hot and humid weekend

Friday was a warm day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Sunshine was found across the area and in St. Joseph we had a warm and humid day with lots of sunshine.
We will start to see more heat as we head into the weekend across the area. After that temperatures will be near or above normal for the rest of next week.
