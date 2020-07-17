KQ2 Forecast: Hot and humid weekend

Friday we had a warm start to the day with above average high temperatures for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Everyone will be dry this evening with a few clouds around on Saturday morning.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry and warmer with highs in the low-to-mid 90's. With the sunshine the heat and humidity we will see heat index values of 100 degrees to 105 degrees this weekend.

