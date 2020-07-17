Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Hot and humid weekend

Friday we had a warm start to the day with above average high temperatures for northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Everyone will be dry this evening with a few clouds around on Saturday morning.

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 4:26 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Saturday and Sunday will be dry and warmer with highs in the low-to-mid 90's. With the sunshine the heat and humidity we will see heat index values of 100 degrees to 105 degrees this weekend.

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 104°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
93° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 93°
Savannah
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 104°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 106°
Fairfax
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
