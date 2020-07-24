KQ2 Forecast: Hot and humid weekend

Friday had another warm start across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, and everyone ended the day with highs in the lower 90's. The heat and humidity will begin to increase Saturday afternoon with high temperatures in the low to mid 90's.

The region will bake through at least Sunday as temperatures climb back into the mid to low 90's. During this time period, heat index values will range from 97 to 105 degrees.

