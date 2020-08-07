KQ2 Forecast: Hot and humid weekend

The warmer air is starting to move back into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday bringing the heat and humidity back to the area. Partly cloudy skies, highs in the mid to upper 80s and rising dew points are anticipated through Friday.
Summer weather will return Friday afternoon. The pattern change will mean the chance for storms Friday night and into the weekend. Hot and humid conditions continue into the weekend.
