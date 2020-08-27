Clear
BREAKING NEWS Suspect charged in shooting death of 2-year-old Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Hot conditions continue on Friday

The hot and humid weather will continue across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday as we continue to be under a strong area of high pressure. Conditions for the end of the week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.

Posted: Aug 27, 2020 3:35 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

The hot and humid weather will continue across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday as we continue to be under a strong area of high pressure. Conditions for the end of the week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s and lower 90s. A dry forecast for much of the area except for a few chances during the end of the week. A cooler weekend forecast for the region is expected.
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 100°
Savannah
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Fairfax
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 96°
The hot and humid weather will continue across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday as we continue to be under a strong area of high pressure. Conditions for the end of the week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories