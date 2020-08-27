KQ2 Forecast: Hot conditions continue on Friday

The hot and humid weather will continue across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Friday as we continue to be under a strong area of high pressure. Conditions for the end of the week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s and lower 90s. A dry forecast for much of the area except for a few chances during the end of the week. A cooler weekend forecast for the region is expected.

