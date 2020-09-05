Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Hot, humid and breezy Sunday

Hot and humid temperatures will continue Sunday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Breezy conditions will help with highs in the low 90s. Labor Day looks to be mostly sunny and in the mid 80s with increasing rain chances into the evening. A front will move through bringing shower and thunderstorm chances across the area Tuesday. This system will likely take its time moving through keeping rain chances around through the end of the week.

Posted: Sep 5, 2020 9:32 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

Hot and humid temperatures will continue Sunday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Breezy conditions will help with highs in the low 90s.

Labor Day looks to be mostly sunny and in the mid 80s with increasing rain chances into the evening.

A front will move through bringing shower and thunderstorm chances across the area Tuesday. This system will likely take its time moving through keeping rain chances around through the end of the week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Maryville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Savannah
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Cameron
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Warmer air will move into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Thursday. Temperatures will continue to be normal for much of the rest of the week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories