KQ2 Forecast: Hot, humid and breezy Sunday

Hot and humid temperatures will continue Sunday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Breezy conditions will help with highs in the low 90s.

Labor Day looks to be mostly sunny and in the mid 80s with increasing rain chances into the evening.

A front will move through bringing shower and thunderstorm chances across the area Tuesday. This system will likely take its time moving through keeping rain chances around through the end of the week.

