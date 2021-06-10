Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Hot temperatures continue

Another warm and sunny day today with highs in the low to mid 90s. This evening will be warm and mild with lows in the mid 70s and clear skies. Hot and humid conditions will continue on Friday with the first half of the day dry and sunny. Rain chances will start to increase during the afternoon hours as a cold front rolls through. A few showers and thunderstorms will likely develop along the front. Conditions look to dry out this weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Posted: Jun 10, 2021 4:09 PM
Posted By: Jade Steffens

St. Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Atchison
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
