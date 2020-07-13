KQ2 Forecast: Humidity returns on Tuesday

Monday looks to be warmer but with low humidity for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Isolated storms are possible Tuesday night . Scattered storms are possible Wednesday morning with hot and humid conditions returning for Thursday.
By the week's end the region could potentially see the hottest two day period so far this summer.
