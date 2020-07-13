Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Humidity returns on Tuesday

Monday looks to be warmer but with low humidity for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Isolated storms are possible Tuesday night . Scattered storms are possible Wednesday morning with hot and humid conditions returning for Thursday.

Posted: Jul 13, 2020 5:08 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

By the week's end the region could potentially see the hottest two day period so far this summer.

Saint Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Maryville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
