KQ2 Forecast: Improving forecast for Friday

Snow was found over much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Thursday afternoon. Some areas north of St. Joseph could see anywhere from 2 to 6 inches of snow. The disturbance will be moving away on Friday bringing sunshine back to the area. The cold temperatures will continue for much of the area on Friday.
There will be a big warm up across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this weekend. The temperatures across the region will start to rise into the mid to upper 60's as we head into the weekend.
