KQ2 Forecast: Improving forecast for today

After an active day of weather yesterday into the overnight hours, things have calmed down here and will remain fairly calm today. Temperatures will remain around average with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Today we will have partly cloudy skies, but most of the rain and thunderstorms looks to remain south of here. We could have a few sprinkles later this evening but more significant rain will return Saturday.

On Saturday another chance of rain and thunderstorms will move through the area beginning in the early morning hours and lasting through most of Saturday. Things will then dry out on Sunday and lots of sunshine will return next week.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android