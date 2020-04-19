KQ2 Forecast: Increasing clouds and overnight rain possible

A weak front will movethrough northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight Sunday. The region will see increasing clouds and a slight chance for showers going into Monday morning. Clouds gradually clear Monday afternoon and temperatures will reach the mid 60s.
The next chance for precipitation comes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This system could bring widespread rain and an embedded thunderstorm. Temperatures for the week ahead will continue to hold near normal to slightly below.
