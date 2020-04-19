Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Increasing clouds and overnight rain possible

A weak front will movethrough northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight Sunday. The region will see increasing clouds and a slight chance for showers going into Monday morning. Clouds gradually clear Monday afternoon and temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

Posted: Apr 19, 2020 9:21 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

The next chance for precipitation comes Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. This system could bring widespread rain and an embedded thunderstorm. Temperatures for the week ahead will continue to hold near normal to slightly below.

Saint Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 45°
Maryville
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 45°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 53°
