KQ2 Forecast: Increasing clouds and rain chances late Sunday

An approaching cold front today will bring increasing clouds as well as increasing chances for rain. This will set the stage for cooler temperatures for much of the upcoming week.
Skies are partly cloudy to start the day but by afternoon we should see a mostly cloudy sky. A spotty shower is possible this afternoon, mainly to the northwest of St. Joseph near Rock Port. More widespread rain and thunderstorm activity is expected to move in late this evening and overnight, likely after 9:00 p.m. This will be associated with the cold front and could bring some heavy rain and gusty winds. The Storm Prediction Center has areas to the northwest of St. Joseph in a marginal risk for severe weather. Something we will be keeping a close eye on today. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s with gusty winds from the south at 10-20 mph.
The departing cold front could produce a stray shower during the morning hours on Monday but as it moves out of the area, our conditions will improve with sunshine in the forecast for the second half of the day. Highs Monday are going to be in the 80s.
Tuesday is looking like a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the lower 80s. Late Tuesday through Wednesday has the next chance for some scattered thunderstorms. Beyond Wednesday, rain chances are very low with mostly dry days. Temperatures are going to be in the 80s all week.
