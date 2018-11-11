On this Veterans Day, a storm system is forecast to move through the region that will bring precipitation to parts of Kansas and Missouri. Most of this will miss us to the south but there is a a chance for a few isolated snow showers during the late afternoon and evening hours. Highs today will be in the low 40s.
Another cold front will move through late Sunday setting up another cold start to the work week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the lower 30s with overnight lows in the teens. Skies will be mostly sunny both days.
And finally, relief! We do see warmer temperatures return to the forecast towards the end of next week. Skies will remain mostly sunny as temperatures warm back into the 50s by Thursday.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Isolated snow showers possible
- Isolated Showers Sunday Morning
- An isolated shower in the forecast
- Heat continues with isolated showers
- KQ2 Forecast: Season's first snow possible today
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow moves in on Thursday
- Rain & Snow Showers Possible Monday
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers and cool temperatures today
- KQ2 Forecast: Patchy fog, scattered showers, and varying temps
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow is likely for Thursday evening commute