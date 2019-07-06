Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Isolated storm chances Saturday

Tracking a few light to moderate rain showers this morning moving through the area. These will only bring some light to moderate rainfall. For the rest of the day, there is a low chance at seeing a stray shower or storm and a few peaks of sunshine are possible during the afternoon. Highs today are going to be quite seasonable in the mid to upper 80s.

Posted: Jul 6, 2019 9:28 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

Much like Saturday, Sunday will also feature isolated rain and storm chances throughout the day. While the chance is there for rain, it certainly will not be a washout. Highs Sunday are in the 80s.

For next week, the stormy weather is expected to stick around for the first half of the week before things finally quiet down towards next weekend. Monday and Tuesday could see a few isolated storms with temperatures in the 80s to lower 90s. Wednesday through Friday will see the return of sunshine with temperatures in the 80s.

