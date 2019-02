KQ2 Forecast: Last day of Spring-like warmth

A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for areas along the Iowa border until noon but fog should be an issue region-wide throughout the day. If you have to travel, you may want to allow some extra time as visibility will be reduced in spots.

For Sunday, much of the same weather as Saturday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with some fog and drizzle. Highs will be in the upper 50s and possibly lower 60s. A cold front is forecast to move through Sunday night into Monday which will set the stage for a much different pattern for next week.

For Monday, we will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. A weak disturbance could bring us some wintry mix late Tuesday into Tuesday night but nothing too significant. A more impactful storm could bring some rain, snow, and freezing rain Wednesday night into Thursday. This system will need to be closely watched. Highs will be in the 30s Tuesday and Wednesday and then the 20s for Thursday and Friday.

