KQ2 Forecast: Last day of extreme heat today

**Excessive Heat Warning remains until 8 p.m. Saturday as heat indices could make it feel like 105-115 degrees outside.

Saturday is going to be another hot and humid day with plenty of sunshine but it will be the last day of this heat wave as a cold front will bring cooler temperatures on Sunday.

For today, expect highs to be in the mid to upper 90s once again with heat indices in the 100s. Not expecting much in the way of any cloud cover so if you are going to be outside drink plenty of water and make sure you are wearing your sunscreen. Also, make sure you have a cool place to go with good air conditioning and check on your pets, children, and elderly.

Our weather pattern begins to change later tonight with the chance of some scattered thunderstorms towards Sunday morning and then throughout the day. This will be out ahead of the advancing cold front that will bring cooler temperatures late Sunday and into next week. Storms overnight and into Sunday do have a chance at becoming strong with damaging winds and maybe some large hail. Even with the cold front moving through during the second half of the day Sunday, temperatures will likely get into the upper 80s and lower 90s before we cool down and dry out during the evening hours.

A refreshing change is on the way for next week as temperatures are expected to go below average. A few clouds with plenty of sunshine all week long with temperatures in the lower 80s to start the week and then the upper 80s towards the end of the week.

