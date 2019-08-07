KQ2 Forecast: Late night rain chances, more scattered on Thursday

This evening will be dry with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s. Overnight, clouds will increase as temperatures fall into the 70s. Late in the night, rainfall is expected to develop to the west of St. Joseph and move to the southeast. Depending on where this sets up, some places could see some heavy rainfall. Right now, it appears most of the rain will be towards Atchison and Kansas City.

For the day on Thursday, the best rain chances will be during the morning hours but a few scattered showers and storms are possible throughout the day. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Friday and Saturday appear to be mostly dry days with temperatures in the 80s. For Saturday night and into Sunday, low rain chances are back in the forecast. Drier conditions are expected into next week.

