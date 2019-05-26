KQ2 Forecast: Late night storms expected, isolated threat for Memorial Day

**Flash Flood Watch for Atchsion (Kan.), Doniphan, Holt, Atchison (Mo.), Nodaway, Andrew, DeKalb, Worth, Gentry, Daviess, and Harrison counties until 10 a.m. Monday.

Like a broken record more rain is on the way after what ended up being a nice day on Sunday. Rain and storms will move in late tonight after 3 a.m. and could bring additional heavy rain to the area. A few storms could also produce some gusty winds and large hail. Lows overnight will be in the 60s.

For the Memorial Day holiday, storms are likely during the morning hours but will become more isolated throughout the day. Not expecting the day to be a washout but there could be a few storms throughout the day. Highs will be warm in the lower to mid 80s.

Attention then shifts to Tuesday where the Storm Prediction Center already has the entire area in an enhanced risk for severe weather. Right now, the best timing for severe weather will be during the afternoon and evening hours. We will be keeping a very close eye on the forecast for Tuesday so stay tuned for more updates.

Finally, after days of rainfall, a break in the rain for Wednesday and Thursday before more rain chances next weekend. Temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s.

