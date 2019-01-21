KQ2 Forecast: Light rain in the forecast for Tuesday

We had a lot of clouds across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. The winds will continue to pick up our of the southeast at 20-30 mph with some gusts up to 45 mph.

The warmest days of the week will be Monday night into Tuesday with plenty of clouds overhead. A disturbance will move in Monday night and Tuesday that will bring the chance for some more rain and snow to the area. Right now, it appears any snow accumulation will be minor. We'll be in the upper 30s by Tuesday thanks to the southeast winds picking up. It will be gusty at times to 30 mph.

For the rest of the workweek, there are some more snow chances in the forecast. Temperatures will also be on the decline by the weekend into the lower to middle 20s. The best chance for snow will come Thursday and then again on Saturday. Right now it looks to be on the light side but we'll keep you updated.

