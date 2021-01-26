Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Light snow on Wednesday

Another round of light snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations averaging one inch is expected in most areas. Temperatures will continue to be on the cold side with highs only reaching into the lower 30's. By the end of the week we will see high temperatures in the 50's.

Posted: Jan 26, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Another round of light snow is expected tonight into Wednesday morning. Snowfall accumulations averaging one inch is expected in most areas.
Temperatures will continue to be on the cold side with highs only reaching into the lower 30's. By the end of the week we will see high temperatures in the 50's.
St. Joseph
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Clarinda
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 11°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
25° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 15°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
26° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Falls City
Cloudy
23° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
