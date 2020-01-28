KQ2 Forecast: Light snow possible Wednesday

More clouds across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. Temperatures continued to stay on the cool side as high's only reached into the lower 30's.
There is a disturbance that will move by the area on Tuesday night and Wednesday but right now the majority of the moisture should stay to the south and west of us. Highs will continue to rise through the week but will stay in the 40s for most of us. By the weekend highs will be in the 50s.
