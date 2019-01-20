KQ2 Forecast: Light snow possible, dry for Chiefs game

For Sunday, mostly cloudy skies are expected. Some light snow is possible from St. Joseph and to the northeast. Not expecting any significant accumulations but some places might see a half inch of accumulation. Highs will be in the upper 10s and lower 20s. For the Chiefs game, no snow but very cold temperatures. Temperatures will be in the teens with wind chills in the single digits so dress warmly if heading to the game.

Some warmer air does briefly return Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 30s and 40s. May see some sunshine both of those days as well.

The next chance for rain and snow will come on Tuesday as another disturbance moves through the area. Beyond that, more cold air moves in by the end of the week with more snow chances on Friday.

