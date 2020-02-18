Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Light snow possible on Wednesday

Wednesday afternoon another cold front will be making its way towards us and could bring us a few areas of light snow. Colder temperatures will last with highs in the lower 30s through Thursday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s.

Posted: Feb 18, 2020 3:31 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Temperatures again today were above normal across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A weak cold front has moved by the area dropping our temperatures down just a bit in to the lower 40s.

Wednesday afternoon another cold front will be making its way towards us and could bring us a few areas of light snow. Colder temperatures will last with highs in the lower 30s through Thursday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 38°
Savannah
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 40°
Wednesday afternoon another cold front will be making its way towards us and could bring us a few areas of light snow. Colder temperatures will last with highs in the lower 30s through Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories