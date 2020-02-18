KQ2 Forecast: Light snow possible on Wednesday

Temperatures again today were above normal across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. A weak cold front has moved by the area dropping our temperatures down just a bit in to the lower 40s.
Wednesday afternoon another cold front will be making its way towards us and could bring us a few areas of light snow. Colder temperatures will last with highs in the lower 30s through Thursday. Then over the weekend we will warm up dramatically with highs in the 50s.
