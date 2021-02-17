KQ2 Forecast: Light snow possible this morning

Temperatures are starting out in the single digits this morning with mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of light snow will be possible through the morning hours as a disturbance passes south of our area. Most areas will see minor accumulations around a dusting to one inch. Temperatures today will warm up slightly more than yesterday with highs in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Temperatures will continue to slowly warm up through the rest of the work week into the weekend. Temperatures will likely warm above the freezing point on Saturday. Another chance for light rain and possibly some light snow will arrive on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to warm up into next week with highs in the 40s and 50s.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android