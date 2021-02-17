Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Light snow possible this morning

Posted: Feb 17, 2021 7:00 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures are starting out in the single digits this morning with mostly cloudy skies. A few areas of light snow will be possible through the morning hours as a disturbance passes south of our area. Most areas will see minor accumulations around a dusting to one inch. Temperatures today will warm up slightly more than yesterday with highs in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Temperatures will continue to slowly warm up through the rest of the work week into the weekend. Temperatures will likely warm above the freezing point on Saturday. Another chance for light rain and possibly some light snow will arrive on Sunday. Temperatures will continue to warm up into next week with highs in the 40s and 50s.

St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: 0°
Clarinda
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -6°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -3°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: -10°
Feels Like: 5°
Falls City
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: -16°
Feels Like: -8°
Finally some sunshine has returned to the Midwest after a bitterly cold morning. A disturbance will be moving into the area tomorrow morning and it will give us a chance for snow. The better chances for snow will be to the southeast of our area. There will be a little bit of a warm up this week with highs reaching into the 20's.
