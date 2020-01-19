KQ2 Forecast: Light snow showers expected Monday

Today was a fantastic day for the Chiefs but the weather...not so much. Temperatures were cold and wind chills were even colder. As we head into the overnight hours temperatures are going to keep dropping. Lows Monday morning will be in the single digits across much of the area.

Snow showers will start just after rush hour on Monday morning and will taper off in the early afternoon. These will be on the lighter side and will only produce a dusting to maybe an inch. Highs will be in the middle to upper teens with winds out of the north. Temperatures will remain cold through the first half of the week but by midweek we could be seeing a slight warm up and another chance for some wintry precipitation.

