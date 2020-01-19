Today was a fantastic day for the Chiefs but the weather...not so much. Temperatures were cold and wind chills were even colder. As we head into the overnight hours temperatures are going to keep dropping. Lows Monday morning will be in the single digits across much of the area.
Snow showers will start just after rush hour on Monday morning and will taper off in the early afternoon. These will be on the lighter side and will only produce a dusting to maybe an inch. Highs will be in the middle to upper teens with winds out of the north. Temperatures will remain cold through the first half of the week but by midweek we could be seeing a slight warm up and another chance for some wintry precipitation.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Light snow showers expected Monday
- KQ2 Forecast: Isolated snow showers possible
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow showers possible overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow showers have moved out
- Rain & Snow Showers Possible Monday
- KQ2 Forecast: Light snow and cold temperatures return for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Light snow possible, dry for Chiefs game
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow continues overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow returns Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: A few rain/snow showers possible today