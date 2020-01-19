Clear
BREAKING NEWS Chiefs win AFC championship, will play in Super Bowl LIV Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

KQ2 Forecast: Light snow showers expected Monday

Snow showers will start just after rush hour on Monday morning and will taper off in the early afternoon. These will be on the lighter side and will only produce a dusting to maybe an inch. Highs will be in the middle to upper teens with winds out of the north. Temperatures will remain cold through the first half of the week but by midweek we could be seeing a slight warm up and another chance for some wintry precipitation.

Posted: Jan 19, 2020 9:56 PM
Posted By: Madison Gordon

Today was a fantastic day for the Chiefs but the weather...not so much. Temperatures were cold and wind chills were even colder. As we head into the overnight hours temperatures are going to keep dropping. Lows Monday morning will be in the single digits across much of the area.
Snow showers will start just after rush hour on Monday morning and will taper off in the early afternoon. These will be on the lighter side and will only produce a dusting to maybe an inch. Highs will be in the middle to upper teens with winds out of the north. Temperatures will remain cold through the first half of the week but by midweek we could be seeing a slight warm up and another chance for some wintry precipitation.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -1°
Maryville
Overcast
wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -10°
Savannah
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -1°
Cameron
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 3°
Feels Like: -6°
Fairfax
Overcast
10° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -2°
Snow showers will start just after rush hour on Monday morning and will taper off in the early afternoon. These will be on the lighter side and will only produce a dusting to maybe an inch. Highs will be in the middle to upper teens with winds out of the north. Temperatures will remain cold through the first half of the week but by midweek we could be seeing a slight warm up and another chance for some wintry precipitation.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories