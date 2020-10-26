Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Light snow showers likely today

Light flurries and snow has begun across the area and will continue off and on through the rest of the morning. Since ground temperatures remain above freezing, any accumulations will likely only be on grassy or elevated surfaces, with most of the snow melting on impact making for some slushy and wet conditions. Today will be a cloudy and very cool day with temperatures only making it into the mid 30s.

Posted: Oct 26, 2020 7:13 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Mostly sunny skies return tomorrow but temperatures will remain on the cold side with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures will slowly start to warm as we move through the rest of the week with highs back in the upper 50s and lower 60s by the weekend.

Light snow is expected to persist through the day Monday in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then taper off Monday evening. 1" to 2" is possible. Record cold temperatures are forecasted for Tuesday morning with temperatures dropping into the mid-teens to mid-20s. The will provide the first hard freeze, bringing an official close to the growing season.
