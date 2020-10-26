KQ2 Forecast: Light snow showers likely today

Light flurries and snow has begun across the area and will continue off and on through the rest of the morning. Since ground temperatures remain above freezing, any accumulations will likely only be on grassy or elevated surfaces, with most of the snow melting on impact making for some slushy and wet conditions. Today will be a cloudy and very cool day with temperatures only making it into the mid 30s.

Mostly sunny skies return tomorrow but temperatures will remain on the cold side with highs in the upper 30s. Temperatures will slowly start to warm as we move through the rest of the week with highs back in the upper 50s and lower 60s by the weekend.

