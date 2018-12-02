KQ2 Forecast: Light snow tonight, cold air settles in this week

Overnight, scattered light snow showers will continue up until about midnight before we dry things out. Accumulations will be less than an inch. Lows will be in the 20s. For Monday, we stay cloudy and cold. Highs will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
The story next week will be the very cold temperatures. Highs will be 5-15 degrees below average all week. The forecast is dry Monday through Wednesday night. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
On Wednesday, expect slightly warmer temperatures in the lower 40s under sunny skies but snow chances return Wednesday night with minor accumulations possible. The rest of the week appears dry but we are watching a storm system that could bring a few snow chances late in the week.
