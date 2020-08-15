KQ2 Forecast: Mild and sunny Sunday

A cold front has move through bringing cooler air into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Generally calm weather is expected over the next several days. Highs will stay in the mid-80s with lows in the 60s.

No chance for rain currently in the forecast for the week ahead.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android