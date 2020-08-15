Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Mild and sunny Sunday

A cold front has move through bringing cooler air into northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Generally calm weather is expected over the next several days. Highs will stay in the mid-80s with lows in the 60s.

Posted: Aug 15, 2020 9:31 PM
Posted By: Nadia Price

No chance for rain currently in the forecast for the week ahead.

Saint Joseph
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Fairfax
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 69°
Another warm and humid day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few storms as we head into Saturday morning. Today temperatures will rise into the upper 80s but it will feel like close to 100 degrees.
