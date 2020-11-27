Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Mild and sunny on Saturday

Sunshine and mild temperatures were found across the area today with a light wind from the north. Tonight our winds will switch and come out of the south, helping to warm temperatures into the mid 50s on Saturday.

Posted: Nov 27, 2020 10:36 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Sunshine and mild temperatures were found across the area today with a light wind from the north. Tonight our winds will switch and come out of the south, helping to warm temperatures into the mid 50s on Saturday. Dry and sunny weather will continue through the weekend.

Early next week a cold front will push through the area bringing below average temperatures. Dry and sunny weather is expected to continue next week with highs in the 30s and 40s.

