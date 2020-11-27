KQ2 Forecast: Mild and sunny on Saturday

Sunshine and mild temperatures were found across the area today with a light wind from the north. Tonight our winds will switch and come out of the south, helping to warm temperatures into the mid 50s on Saturday. Dry and sunny weather will continue through the weekend.

Early next week a cold front will push through the area bringing below average temperatures. Dry and sunny weather is expected to continue next week with highs in the 30s and 40s.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android