KQ2 Forecast: Mild and sunny start to the week

The week ahead looks dry and semi-comfortable despite highs in the mid to upper 80s for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas.

Conditions this week will be at or slightly below the seasonal normal temperatures for the region. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s. The area will also see sub-average dew points making for semi-comfortable conditions for mid-August. A dry forecast also looks favorable for the 7-day outlook.

