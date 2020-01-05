KQ2 Forecast: Mild conditions expected to continue

Sunday was another mild day. Temperatures were in the middle 40s for most of the day and combined with mostly sunny skies, it didn't feel to bad outside. Tonight will be a bit cooler, lows in the 30s, but because our winds have calmed it won't feel quite that cold as you head out Monday morning.
Monday will be mostly sunny which will help our high temperatures get into the upper 40s to the north and lower 50s farther south. We will continue to warm up through the first half of the week. By Thursday highs will be in the lower 50s but a front will bring in some winter like temperatures to end the week. Thursday may also bring some rain but it looks like this will be concentrated in the southern half of Missouri. Friday may see a few snow flurries as well as high in the lower 30s.
