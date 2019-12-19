We will have plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday and with a light southwest wind we will see temperatures warm into the mid to upper 40's. We will continue to stay dry across the area with no real good chance for rain or snow.
Temperatures will begin to rise even more as more sunshine moves into the area this weekend. Sunshine and mild temperatures continue as temperatures rise to the upper 40's and lower 50's by the end of the weekend.
This weekend will continue to be mild, above average temperatures will continue with highs in the mid 50's with mostly sunny skies. This warm trend will continue in to next week.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Mild end to the week
- KQ2 Forecast: A mild weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain to end the week
- KQ2 Forecast: Mild temperatures continue on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A mild and sunny Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: Staying mild on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Mild weather returns on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Continued mild on Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Active week ahead
- KQ2 Forecast: Active week ahead