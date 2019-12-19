Clear
BREAKING NEWS Shop St. Joe grand prize winner comes forward Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Mild end to the week

Temperatures will begin to rise even more as more sunshine moves into the area this weekend. Sunshine and mild temperatures continue as temperatures rise to the upper 40's and lower 50's by the end of the weekend.

Posted: Dec 19, 2019 3:32 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

We will have plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Friday and with a light southwest wind we will see temperatures warm into the mid to upper 40's. We will continue to stay dry across the area with no real good chance for rain or snow.

Temperatures will begin to rise even more as more sunshine moves into the area this weekend. Sunshine and mild temperatures continue as temperatures rise to the upper 40's and lower 50's by the end of the weekend.

This weekend will continue to be mild, above average temperatures will continue with highs in the mid 50's with mostly sunny skies. This warm trend will continue in to next week.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
Savannah
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Fairfax
42° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
We will have plenty of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday and with a light southwest wind we will see temperatures warm into the mid to upper 40's. We will continue to stay dry across the area with no real good chance for rain or snow.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories