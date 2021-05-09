KQ2 Forecast: Mild start to the week

After the thunderstorms moved out the area early Sunday morning, we were left with a little bit of cooler, overcast Sunday. Tonight looks to be decently mild with lows in the 40s and calm winds.

Tomorrow we will be warming back into the 60s for our high with clouds building throughout the day. There is a slight chance for rain on Tuesday, followed by mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. More rain chances return towards the end of this week.



