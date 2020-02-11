Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Mild temperatures continue today

Mild conditions will continue today with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the lower 40s. Seasonable temperatures will continue into Wednesday when our next disturbance passes through. This could bring at least part of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri some snow showers.

Cold air settles in after the disturbances passes through, leaving our highs on Thursday in the upper teens and lower 20s. Temperatures will begin to slowly recover and return to the upper 40s by the weekend.

Monday was a mild and breezy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. This afternoon, temperatures started to rise a sunshine moved into the area. The clouds will start to move back in by tomorrow night.
