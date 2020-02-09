KQ2 Forecast: Mild temperatures in store for Monday

Sunday was a mild and breezy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. This afternoon, temperatures started to drop due to northerly winds that moved into the area. The winds will stay out of the north overnight but the wind speeds will start to slack off by midnight.
Lows will settle into the middle 20s for Monday morning. The clouds that remain will keep us on the cooler side during the day on Monday, highs will be in the middle 40s. Mild temperatures are here to stay for the beginning of the work week but there is another winter storm brewing. It looks like this storm will move in during the day on Wednesday and could bring at least part of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri some snow showers.
