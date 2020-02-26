KQ2 Forecast: Mild temperatures return Thursday

It was a sunny and cold day across northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri on Wednesday. Temperatures only climbed into the lower 30s on Wednesday but a warm up is headed our way. Rain and snow is found over southern Missouri and will continue into the evening on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 20s and winds will be out of the north.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Thursday but the clouds will increase Thursday night. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend.

