It was a sunny and cold day across northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri on Wednesday. Temperatures only climbed into the lower 30s on Wednesday but a warm up is headed our way. Rain and snow is found over southern Missouri and will continue into the evening on Wednesday. Overnight lows will be in the lower 20s and winds will be out of the north.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Thursday but the clouds will increase Thursday night. Conditions dry out for the rest of the week and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Mild temperatures return Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Mild temperatures continue on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Mild weather returns on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Light snow and cold temperatures return for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Warm temperatures return this week
- KQ2 Forecast: Warmer temperatures return this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Mild temperatures with a few sprinkles today
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunny skies and mild temperatures for Saturday
- KQ2 Forecast: Mild temperatures in store for Monday
- Mild temperatures on Wednesday