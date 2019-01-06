KQ2 Forecast: Mild temperatures with a few sprinkles today

Waking up to overcast skies and today will be a mostly cloudy day but it will still be warm. Temperatures will top out in the mid 50s this afternoon. A few sprinkles are possible throughout the day but the best chance for rain will be overnight.

We are tracking a disturbance that could bring a few light rain showers Sunday night and into early Monday morning. The good news is that the rain should be out of here by the Monday morning commute. Lows tonight will be in the mid 40s.

For next week, we do see some cooler temperatures but warmer air does move back in. Monday and Tuesday feature mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We cool down into the 30s and 40s for Wednesday and Thursday before warming back into the upper 40s Friday and Saturday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android