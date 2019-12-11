A warm front will start to slide our way on Thursday which will bring us some warmer air to the region with a southerly wind. With that southerly wind on Thursday we will see temperatures warm up into the upper 40's and lower 50's. We will be watching a storm system for the weekend which could bring us a mix of rain and snow.
After the weekend we will start to watch the colder air move in on your Monday. Another disturbance will move by the area and it could give us a chance for some snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
After the weekend we will start to watch the colder air move in on your Monday. Another disturbance will move by the area and it could give us a chance for some snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Mild weather returns on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Mild temperatures continue on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A mild weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain returns on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain chances return on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Clouds return on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunshine returns on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: The heat returns on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: T-Storms return on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A mild and sunny Saturday