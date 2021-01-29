KQ2 Forecast: Moderate to heavy rain on Saturday

Clouds have started to filter into the area and tonight temperatures will drop down into the mid to upper 30s. Winds will remain a little breezy out of the south with gusts up to 20 mph.

Rain showers will start to move into the area tomorrow morning and continue through the rest of the day. The heaviest rain will likely be during the afternoon hours. ¾ to a little over an inch of rain is expected by the end of the day Saturday. A few snowflakes may mix in with the rain early Sunday morning but that will move out very quickly. Temperatures will be cool on Sunday because warming up quickly by the beginning of next week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android