KQ2 Forecast: Moderate to heavy rain on Saturday

Clouds have started to filter into the area and tonight temperatures will drop down into the mid to upper 30s. Winds will remain a little breezy out of the south with gusts up to 20 mph.

Posted: Jan 29, 2021 5:46 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Rain showers will start to move into the area tomorrow morning and continue through the rest of the day. The heaviest rain will likely be during the afternoon hours. ¾ to a little over an inch of rain is expected by the end of the day Saturday. A few snowflakes may mix in with the rain early Sunday morning but that will move out very quickly. Temperatures will be cool on Sunday because warming up quickly by the beginning of next week.

Skies are expected to remain cloudy tonight and into Friday morning. Sunshine returns to the area by Friday afternoon and that will allow temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 40's Over the weekend we will see a chance for rain and warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 50's.
