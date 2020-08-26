Clear
BREAKING NEWS Savannah R3 reports positive COVID-19 case at Helena Elementary, Savannah High School Full Story
KQ2 Forecast: More 90 degree heat on Thursday

The hot and humid weather will continue across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we move into the end of the week. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.

Posted: Aug 26, 2020 3:57 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s and lower 90s. A dry forecast for much of the area except for a few chances during the end of the week.
Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Maryville
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 98°
Savannah
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 94°
Fairfax
Few Clouds
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
