KQ2 Forecast: More below average temperatures expected this week

Sunday saw temperatures climb into the lower 60s across the area and it ended up being a very nice day but unfortunately much, if not all, of this upcoming week will see below average temperatures.
Starting this Monday off with a few clouds and temperatures in the 40s. Highs today are going to be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A weak disturbance could produce a stray shower, mainly south of Highway 36, and will keep us mostly cloudy throughout the day.
Tuesday and Wednesday will see more sunshine and temperatures in the 50s. We then cool down for Thursday and Friday with highs in the 30s and 40s before warming back up by next weekend. Precipitation chances this upcoming week are very low.
